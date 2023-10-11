President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Abdulkadir Danbuga, a member of the House of Representatives who died on Wednesday.
Mr Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, said the death of Mr Danbuga robbed the people of Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State a worthy representative.
The president also sent messages of sympathy and condolences to the leadership and members of the House of Representatives over the tragic death of the lawmaker
Mr Tinubu said the death had created a void in his immediate family and robbed the people of his constituency of quality and uncompromising representation in the House of Representatives.
“His victory at the polls was, in itself, a testimony that he was loved by his people. He earned their respect. I understand that he had been providing effective representation for his constituents in the House.
“I offer my condolences to his family and constituents, as well as the people and government of Sokoto State. I also condole with the presiding officers of the House of Representatives and the entire membership over the devastating loss of an eminent colleague,” he said.
The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Mr Danbuga and for divine comfort to his family.
Mr Danbuga passed away at the age of 63 after a brief illness in Abuja. He has since been buried in Sokoto State according to Islamic rites.
The House adjourned plenary early Wednesday in honour the deceased lawmaker.
