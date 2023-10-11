Bauchi State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old housewife, Khadija Adamu, over the killing of her five-year-old stepdaughter, Hafsat Garba.

The police said their preliminary investigations showed that the suspect inflicted injuries on the child while beating her for stooling on her clothes.

According to them, the victim sustained various injuries that allegedly led to her death.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Awwal Muhammad, told journalists at his office on Tuesday, that the suspect was arrested after the incident was reported at A Divisional Police Headquarters in Bauchi, on Monday.

Mr Muhammad said the case was reported by one Abdulaziz Adamu, 38, of Kandahar area of Bauchi.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO swung into action, rushed to the scene and moved the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for medical attention, where she was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the suspect beat up the victim as a result of the alleged passing of stool that spoilt her clothes, leading to her sustaining various degrees of injuries on her body.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged offence against her without much argument while the investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for the established offence, accordingly,” Mr Muhammad stressed.

‘No intention to kill’

However, the suspect, Ms Adamu, who is four months pregnant, told PREMIUM TIMES that she beat the child with a charger cable to scold her for bad behaviour and with any intention of killing her.

“Yes, I beat her with charger cable, not with the intention of killing her, but to correct her bad action of stooling all over her body. She was old enough to know the right thing to do.

“I did not know that she was injured until the next morning when she woke up feeling sick and she was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“It was not a deliberate thing. How will I kill her when I have my own child and I’m pregnant with another one?” Mrs Adamu asked.

Denying the allegation of killing the little girl out of jealousy and hatred, Ms Adamu said she had learnt her mistakes and begged for forgiveness.

“Why would I have hated her or be jealous of her? It was just a mistake coupled with religious belief that it was her destiny to die at that time and that I would be the cause of her death.

“I have come to realise my mistakes, even though she cannot come back to life. I am begging for forgiveness.

“My husband and the family have all accepted that it was her fate, and, I regret my action that led to her death. I am begging all those grieving to forgive me for God sake,” she said.

The suspect begged for release for the sake of her unborn child, and so that she could go back home to take care of her only child and her pregnancy.

But the police insisted that although those concerned had forgiven her, the law must take its course to ensure justice for the innocent victim who lost her life.

She could not explain the whereabouts of her husband when asked by journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the five-year-old victim was the child her husband’s divorced wife had for him.

