The House of Representatives adjourned plenary early on Wednesday to mourn Abdulkadir Danbuga, a lawmaker from Sokoto State.

Mr Danbuga, who represented Isa/Sabon Birnin Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, died earlier on Wednesday in Abuja. He died at the age of 63.

His death was announced by Ahmad Kalambina (PDP, Sokoto) via a letter to the House and read by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, during plenary.

Mr Kalambina said the lawmaker died after a brief illness in Abuja and is expected to be buried in Sokoto today, according to Islamic rites.

In brief remarks, the deputy speaker said death often ends man’s quest for things.

“Look at his toil to win the election. His toil to represent his people. All that money, all the effort, all that energy going down the drain today. It is sad. It is sad for the family; it is sad for the nation.

“We are united by this call to serve this nation. When one is down, we are all down. This is a sad day for the parliament,” he said.

Following the remarks, the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion for adjournment till Thursday.

In April, a member-elect, Isma’ila Maihanchi from Taraba State, passed away before the inauguration of the House.

