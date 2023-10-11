The Action Alliance (AA) says it is hopeful of winning the 11 November governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, banking on the quality of the candidates presented for the polls.

James Vernimbe, the AA National Secretary, said its candidates contesting the elections were the best and most suitable.

Mr Vernimbe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s candidates stood better chances of emerging winners at the polls.

“Look at it this way, the truth of the matter is that AA is the only option right now in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa, based on what is on ground.

“In Kogi, our candidate is the only person amongst the top contenders that has not been attacked by any group of persons in the state and he has no scandal to his name.

“That is why he has been moving from one local government to the other and from one village to the other.

“Right now, he is the most acceptable candidate in the state and even just yesterday he was at Ankpa local government where some top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resigned their membership,’’ he said.

The party official added: “These are signs of victory and we have confidence in his vision and his mission for the people of Kogi and we anticipate success at the end.”

‘Informal campaigns’

He said, although the party was yet to officially launch its campaigns in the three states, the campaigns had started informally and the party was gaining more popularity daily.

‘’It is barely one month to the election and any moment from now, we would launch the campaign in the three states.

“But work is being done by the candidates in the states to build public trust and garner the needed support,” he said.

(NAN)

