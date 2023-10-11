An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives will screen presidential nominees to the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by the Chairperson of the House Committee on NDDC, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (PDP, Delta) and the House Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti) on Wednesday.

The ad hoc committee set up by the House to screen the nominees include; Julius Ihonvbere (House Leader), Abdullahi Halims (Deputy Leader), Kingsley Chinda (Minority Leader), Ali Isa (Deputy Minority Leader), Usman Kumo (Chief Whip), Oriyomi Onanuga (Deputy Chief Whip), Ms Ibori-Suenu and Jafaru Leko (Deputy Chairman, House Committee on NDDC).

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday written a letter to the House seeking the confirmation of the board of the NDDC. The letter was read on the floor of the green chamber by the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over Tuesday’s plenary.

The nominees, as contained in the letter from the president, are as follows Chiedu Ebie, Chairman (Delta); Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa); Boma Iyaye, ED, Finance & Admin (Rivers); Victor Antai, ED, Projects (Akwa Ibom); Ifedayo Abegunde, ED, Corporate Services (Ondo); Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa); Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom); Monday Igbuya (Delta); Tony Okocha State (Rivers); and Patrick Aisowieren (Edo).

Others are Kyrian Uchegbu (Imo); Otitio Atikase (Ondo); Dimgba Eruba (Abia); Orok Otu Duke (Cross River); Nick Wende (North Central); Namdas Abdulrazak (North-east); and Ibrahim Gobir (North-west).

Earlier in the month, the Senate screened and cleared the nominees but the president forwarded the nominees to the House in line with Sections 2 (2) (a) of the NDDC Act (2000), which prescribes that the nominees must be screened and approved by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

