“This is ISIS-level savagery,” a US Department of Defense official said, asserting “unequivocally” US support for Israel.

On Monday, October 9, the Pentagon explained what actions they have decided to take related to the Hamas-Israeli war. Speaking from the Pentagon, a senior US defence official said, “In addition to the active diplomacy you’ve seen, the Department of Defense is focused on two broad areas of support to Israel. The first is ensuring that we are responding expeditiously to Israel’s requests for security assistance. And the second one is posture adjustment.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has directed an increase in the deployment of American Air Force fighter aircraft, including F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10, to squadrons in the area, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a Pentagon statement issued on Monday. “We’re also making very clear to adversaries or those that might be entertaining entering this conflict to escalate it that they should think twice and not take advantage of the instability,” said a senior US Department of Defence official.

The fighter aircraft are in addition to “the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG60), and the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) into the Eastern Mediterranean in proximity to Israel,” as confirmed by Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder on Sunday.

“These posture increases were intended to serve as an unequivocal demonstration in deeds, and not only in words, of US support for Israel’s defence and serve as a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and any other proxy across the region who might be considering exploiting the current situation to escalate conflict,” the senior defence official said on Monday in a statement issued from Washington DC, adding, “Those adversaries should think twice.”

Deploying the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea is aimed at reinforcing the US position in the Eastern Mediterranean. The US assets include an aircraft carrier with its airwing, cruisers, and destroyers and are tasked with maritime and air operations to bolster the confidence of regional allies and maintain stability. While Iran is under scrutiny, there is no concrete evidence of its direct involvement in the recent events. However, the US has long expressed concerns about Iran’s support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, emphasizing what it believes is their role in fostering instability and inciting violence in the region.

US President Joseph Biden has said, “We now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed.” In the wake of the weekend incursion by Hamas into Israel, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swiftly moved to emphasize unwavering support for what the US has said is Israel’s right to self-defence. Engaging with allies across the Middle East and Europe, Secretary Austin reached out to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the weekend. The focus has been on understanding Israel’s operational needs and equipment requirements.

The United States is actively ramping up assistance to Israel, encompassing air defence capabilities and munitions. “We are surging support to Israel. That includes air defence and munitions,” said the defence official. Continuous communication with Israeli counterparts remains a top priority, as the US is ensuring that urgent requirements are promptly met. Efforts are underway to expedite the delivery of military equipment already in the pipeline, working closely with U.S. industry partners.

“I am not going to get into specifics […] but the bottom line is we are working as fast as possible to provide critically needed munitions of various types and other equipment. We’re also contacting U.S. industry to gain expedited shipment of pending Israeli orders for military equipment that otherwise may have been considered routine for movement,” the senior defence official said.

The official was asked how the White House decides its level of involvement when Americans are killed or kidnapped by terrorists overseas. “I would tell you, broadly speaking, that we will do what we need to do to protect our national security interests there in the region. We will certainly do what we need to do to look after the safety and security of the person people. One of the reasons — you saw yesterday we moved a carrier strike group into the Eastern Mediterranean as a measure of reassurance but also deterrence. So, without speaking to specifics or hypotheticals, this president will do what he has to do to look after our national security interests and that is just the way it is going to be,” replied John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Meanwhile, also on Monday “President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism,” a Joint Statement on Israel published by the White House said.

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu met in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 10 October, the White House confirmed that the public should expect President Biden “to deliver remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel, from the White House State Dining Room.”

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

