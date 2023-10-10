Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Community Watch Corps to complement efforts of conventional security agencies in the fight against banditry in the state.

While inaugurating the Batch 1 of the Corps%, Mr Radda said it was part of his administration’s efforts to adopt a “community-driven” approach towards addressing insecurity in the state.

According to ta statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula, the first batch of the Corps consists of 2,400 youths selected from across the 34 local government areas of the state.

“The very essence of this corps lies in community engagement, collaboration, and mutual respect. By leveraging localised knowledge and fostering trust, we are not merely addressing symptoms but targeting the roots of insecurity in our state,” the statement quoted Mr Radda as saying.

Mr Radda said while campaigning for governor, he visited the 361 wards in the state where he witnessed the devastating effects of insecurity which made him to create the watch Corps as part of his initiations to combat terrorism.

“This should come as no surprise to anyone as 22 out of 34 local governments in Katsina face severe security challenges. Before my inauguration, I set up a committee comprising of well-versed senior security personnel who retired from different national security institutions. I also consulted with serving security officers to have a complete understanding of the dynamics of insecurity and the operational security architecture in the state,” he said.

Charge to watch corps

He called on the members of the corps to work diligently.

“To our dear officers, as you step out into the field, remember that you now bear a significant responsibility. You are not just protectors but also role models, mediators, and pillars of support. Remember, the real essence of your training goes beyond physical readiness or tactical expertise. It is about the development of a character that understands the value of empathy, community cohesion, and cultural respect.

“As you interact with the diverse communities of Katsina, let these principles guide your actions and decisions. You have been saddled with the responsibility of facing a deadly enemy who has no respect for life or peaceful existence. These bandits have brought pain upon our mothers, daughters, sons, and fathers and it is our religious obligation to protect them. As your leader, you will have my full support and that of the entire state as we work together to eradicate insecurity,” the statement quoted Mr Radda.

Immediate-past president, Muhammadu Buhari, governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Nasir idris (Kebbi), Abba Kabir (Kano), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Umar Namadi (Jigawa) were among dignitaries who attended the event.

The North-west region, terror gangs, locally called bandits, regularly attack rural communities, and engage in widespread kidnapping for ransom. Thousands of people have either been killed, abducted, or displaced in the region.

