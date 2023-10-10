Operatives of the Nigerian police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos have arrested three ‘fraudsters’ in the Idumota area of the state.

The alleged fraudsters were arrested on Tuesday while allegedly holding an uncooperative victim hostage.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, made this known in a statement.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman (name withheld), who was heading to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road Ikoyi, boarded the suspects’ Volkswagen Vento salon car with registration number BDG 513 EJ but was forcibly taken to Idumota.

“The three suspects, Austin Okoro ‘m’ aged 47, ring leader, Godwin Asezour ‘m’ aged 54 and Susan Elohor ‘f’ aged 42, while on the diversion, attempted to swindle their victim by ostensibly introducing her to their alleged money-doubling business,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO:EFCC arrests two suspected internet fraudsters at Skales residence

“The victim, however, sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and successfully raised the alarm to their hearing, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects have since been charged to court following completion of investigation by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

