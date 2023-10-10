The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a medical doctor, Michael Umoh, of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The resolution to investigate the death of the doctor was reached on Tuesday following a motion moved by Adedayo Adesola (APC, Lagos).

Mr Umoh, who was undergoing residency training at the teaching hospital, died on 17 September.

According to multiple reports, Mr Umoh died after running 72 hours shift without rest. However, the management of LUTH already denied the reports, saying the doctor only worked for four days in September and died on 17 September while in church with his parent.

Moving the motion, Mr Adesola said there was a need to review the working conditions of medical personnel in Nigeria.

He also cited the case of Vwaere Diaso, who died due to a faulty elevator.

He stated that there is a need for government to prevent these avoidable deaths in the healthcare sector.

“There have been several other reports of medical personnel dying as a result of harsh working conditions and other forms of negligence, thus robbing the country of her best brains,” he said.

Mr Adesola said the harsh working environment is also responsible for the brain drain that is hitting the sector.

“Such similar cases have reinforced the agitation of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Nigeria Medical Association and other associated bodies for improved conditions of service as evidenced by the recent industrial strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to press home their demands,” he said.

Consequently, the House resolved to mandate its Committee on Health Institutions to investigate Mr Umoh’s death.

