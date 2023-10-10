The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, a vice admiral, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye, a major general, on Tuesday paid an operational visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, Borno State.

They were received by Gold Chibuisi, a major general and theartre commander North-east Operation Hadin Kai, Ibrahim Ali, a major general and force commander Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division /Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, Peter Malla, a major general, heads of paramilitary and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at Airforce Base Maiduguri.

Speaking during the visit, Samson Zhakom, acting DDAPR Headquarters Theatre Command OPHK, said the CDS would be holding meeting with the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and other field commanders, where they would be briefed on recent operations in the theatre.

Mr Zhakom, a major, said the CDS would also pay courtesy visits to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, and visit Military Reference Hospital in Maimalari to check wounded personnel.

