The Governorship Election Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has said it is appealing Monday’s decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja disqualifying its candidate, Timipre Sylva, from participating in the forthcoming November poll.

“The party has briefed its lawyers to appeal the judgement and it is confident that the Court of Appeal will overturn the judgement of the Federal High Court,” the spokesperson for the campaign council, Perry Tukuwei, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Tukuwei, who blamed the outcome of the suit against Mr Sylva on the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged his party members to remain steadfast in backing its candidate.

“This reassurance is coming on the heels of a judgement which has the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate written all over it by a Federal High Court in Abuja in an already failed bid to dash the hopes of Bayelsans to have their preferred candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva as the next helmsman,” Mr Tukuwei added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday disqualified Mr Sylva from the election.

The court held that Mr Sylva, a former governor of the state, having taken the oath of office twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa, would be violating the 1999 constitution if allowed to run in the forthcoming poll.

But the Bayelsa APC campaign council “re-assured Bayelsans of a landslide victory at the November 11, 2023 governorship elections” in a statement downplaying the legal basis of the judgement on Tuesday.

‘Why judgement won’t stand’

He said the plaintiff who instituted the suit lacked the legal right to do so.

Mr Tukuwei cited sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 to back his stance, arguing that it is only a person who contested the primary election of a political party “that has the locus standi to file a pre-election matter to challenge the qualification of the party’s candidate in any election.”

He said Demesuoyefa Kolomo who filed the suit that led to Mr Sylva’s disqualification by the court was not a member of the APC and could not have participated in the primary election that produced Mr Sylva as the party’s candidate.

Mr Tukuwei further contended that Mr Kolomo’s case was filed outside of the 14 days statutorily required for a suit to be lodged after the conduct of a primary election.

“Section 285 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution enjoins any aggrieved party to file an election matter within 14 days of the occurrence of the event but this case was filed on the 13th of June 2023 whereas INEC published the names of the governorship candidates for Bayelsa, IMO and Kogi on the 12th of May 2023.”

