The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusade Adesola, says the administration will audit its personnel records come November,

This was contained in a statement by the media aide to the permanent secretary, Emmanuel Tortiv, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Adesola said the FCTA will delist any personnel that fails to participate in the exercise.

He said it is necessary to carry out the exercise to expunge ghost employees as well as non-existent workers who were infiltrated into the payroll of the administration.

“He also said there will be a personnel audit in November to weed out non-existent workers or ghost workers because the wage bill has been pushed to the rooftop by various reforms, directives, approvals and agitations by the Trade Unions, a National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Presidency respectively, ” he stated.

The permanent secretary noted that the audit exercise will take one week and it is going to be the staff that are going to upload their necessary data into the system by themselves.

He advised staff of the FCTA to ensure they come out en masse for the exercise. He however warned that anyone who fails to participate will be delisted.

“The Payroll Audit according to the Permanent Secretary will be technologically driven such that individuals would upload their data by themselves to indicate that they are alive.”

“The period of verification for the entire exercise is not going beyond one week to avoid excuses.

“Any staff who is not verified at the end of the exercise will be withdrawn from the payroll, ” Mr Adesola said.

2024 Budget: To be performance-based

Mr Adesola said the 2024 budget is going to mark a total departure from previous budgets since those situations were beyond the administration’s control.

He said the recently concluded FCTA budget officers’ training was intended to improve their skills in managing the administration’s budget.

He stated that the FCTA budget will henceforth be streamlined to enable viable projects to be admitted since the administration wants to complete target projects.

“The Permanent Secretary said the 2024 Budget will be “a marked departure from what appears to be our tradition in the past years where our budgets are submitted very late occasioned by situations beyond our control.

“The training became very important for prompt rendition of the FCT budget to prepare Budget Officers with the capacity required for budget Preparation.

” The Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) provided funds based on their anticipation of achievements. However, the 2024 budget will be performance-based because fewer projects will be admitted into the budget. Those fewer projects will be kept with their achievement targets and this will be the basis for determining how far the administration has gone in the course of the year.

“The era of carrying too many projects with little achievement is no longer tenable. We will have fewer projects but there will be change, ” he added.

In a remark, the Acting Director of Treasury, Nanre Emeje, stated that budgeting is the beginning of every plan as God himself is the Master Planner.

She added the 2024 Budget was going to be aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present federal administration.

“We brainstorm together, don’t forget your critical role as a Planner to bring out the Best in all of us to put them together for the betterment of the organisation, ” Ms Emeje said.

