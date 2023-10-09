The lawyer that defended Drambi Vandi, a police officer who fatally shot Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, to death last year, has said he was divinely instructed to represent the now convicted killer cop.

Adetokunbo Odutola spoke to journalists on Monday shortly after his client was sentenced to death by hanging.

The state high court in Lagos had found Mr Vandi guilty of murder.

“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” the judge Ibironke Harrison said.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Vandi allegedly killed Mrs Raheem, an expectant mother, on Christmas Day in 2022 at the Ajah roundabout in Lagos.

The police officer is attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state. He was suspended two days after the incident.

No regrets

Despite the outcome of the case, Mr Odutola said he has no regret taking up the case.

He also said that he will request the court judgement and look through it, noting that his client has the right to appeal.

When asked if he would appeal, he said that after going through the judgement they would decide on the next action to take.

