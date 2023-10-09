The Lagos State government has reopened four markets previously sealed off over environmental infractions.
Following “full compliance” with “requisite conditions,” the state commissioner of environment, Tokunbo Wahab, on Monday announced that Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede, and Ile Epo markets have been re-opened.
The commissioner made the announcement via his X handle.
The popular auto spare parts Ladipo market was “sealed for several environmental offences, including reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.”
