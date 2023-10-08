President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the Ogunbanjo family and the entire Ijebu-Ode community on the passing of their patriarch and elder statesman, Christopher Ogunbanjo, who made landmark contributions as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated corporate lawyers.

The president joined the family members, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers of the late legal luminary in mourning the loss of a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s legal and business communities, whose multifaceted roles as an industrialist, corporate lawyer and philanthropist had left indelible impressions in these important fields as he empowered and mentored numerous professionals from Nigeria and beyond.

As an honoured recipient of several prestigious chieftaincy titles, such as the Olotu of Ijebuland, Larinja of Egbaland, Gbadero of Lagos, Lerinja of Egbaland, Baba Oba of Ijebu Imusin, and Baba Oba of Erunwon Ijebu, the president paid tribute to Mr Ogunbanjo for consistently dedicating himself to championing causes close to his heart, including grassroots community development and advocacy for peaceful co-existence between Nigerians from diverse backgrounds.

President Tinubu urged all who are mourning the elder statesman, whose life was characterised by an exceptional commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of the country, to reflect on the extensive contributions he had made to the progress of humanity and to carry forward the ideals he lived for.

“Chief Chris Ogunbanjo will be remembered for his extraordinary life of service to his community and the promotion of best business practices as a corporate lawyer of untarnished repute. His contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and commercial law practice in our country will endure,” President Tinubu said.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of Mr Ogunbanjo’s soul and divine comfort to his family and loved ones over the irreparable loss.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 8, 2023

