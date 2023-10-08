The Lagos state government has sealed off a popular nightclub, Silk Club, located at 190, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, over noise pollution.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s commissioner for environment and water resources, on Saturday made this known via his X handle.

The commissioner said the nightclub was sealed off by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) having conducted a nighttime enforcement operation in the area.

“As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution,” Mr Wahab posted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

