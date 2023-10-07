The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday restored Umar Mukhtari Zakari of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as winner of the February National Assembly election held for Tarauni Federal Constituency, Kano State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court in its lead judgment by Obande Ogbuinya, set aside the judgment of the National and State Houses of Assembly Tribunal in Kano which had nullified Mr Zakari’s victory.

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, had declared Mr Zakari winner of the poll held on 25 February, but Ibrahim Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the outcome.

In its verdict on Saturday, the Court of Appeal agreed with Mr Zakari’s lawyer, Mahmud Magaji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that the tribunal was wrong in its decision.

Mr Ogbuinya said the tribunal was wrong to have concluded that Mr Zakari forged his academic credential when the petitioner, Mr Kawu, failed to substantiate his claim.

In the petition, Mr Kawu had alleged that Mr Zakari forged the Housawa Special Primary School certificate which he presented to the INEC on the grounds that the name on it was simply “Muktar Umar.”

The appellate court said Mr Kawu and his party, APC, failed to prove that Mr Zakari was not the same person who attended the school and was awarded the certificate.

The Court of Appeal is the last arbiter in parliamentary elections in Nigeria.

With its decision affirming Mr Zakari’s election on Saturday, the dispute over the Tarauni Federal Constituency poll last February has been laid to rest.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the tribunal in August voided Mr Zakari’s election despite scoring the highest number of valid votes at the polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

