A Nigerian skitmaker identified as Topic Mouth, who shares a striking resemblance with Naira Marley, has revealed what being a doppelganger has caused him.

The comedian, whose stage name was previously Naira Marley Twins, now goes by the name Topic Mouth in the wake of Naira Marley’s indictment in Mohbad’s death investigations.

Naira Marley is in police custody as investigations into Mohbad’s death continue. Although Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer, he insists that he is innocent of the allegations.

However, through statements, Naira debunked the claims as false, particularly on people trying to pin him on Mohbad’s death.

Via a video trending on social media, Topic Mouth cried out to Nigerians and disclosed that he is often mistaken as the Marlian boss.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to explain myself. I am not Naira Marley. Abeg, I am not Naira Marley. I’m not the God who created me. I am not Naira Marley.

“All my friends are afraid of me. Everyone is running away from me. I am not Naira Marley. Abeg makes people no dey tarnish my image, abeg. Make una help me. Abeg I’m not Naira Marley, I just dey do skits”.

The short clip captured the comedian with the same dreadlocks, hairstyle and beard that reminded you of Naira Marley.

Aside from his Igbo accent and some noticeable differences, it may be hard to distinguish between the skit maker and the famous musician.

Confirmation

A check by PREMIUM TIMES found the skitmaker original TikTok page with the handle @topic_mouth.

The trending video, where he cleared the air about his resemblance with Naira Marley, was posted on 22 September before it went viral.

A further check found another video clip on his page, which revealed a recent video he posted on Thursday addressing the same issue.

He said he went to take an “Ozo title” to differentiate himself from the famous musician.

“Can you see it? I now have an Ozo title to show that I am Igbo. I am not Naira Marley. I have changed my name now to “Ozo Igbo Naira Marley.” I am not Yoruba. I am Igbo.

“This is to defend myself and make me different. Anybody that refers to me as Naira Marley again, I will not take it lightly,” he explained in his local Igbo language”.

