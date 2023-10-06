The Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Diket Plang, says the upper chamber will give the expected new minimum wage bill expeditious consideration .

Mr Plang, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the bill, when passed, would further ensure improved welfare of workers and promote industrial harmony in the country .

He assured Nigerians of the 10th National Assembly commitment toward improving the living conditions of workers and tackle the high level of poverty.

” Efforts of the federal government and the organised labour for agreeing to set in motion necessary machinery to review the current minimum wage as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties are commendable .

” The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment,” he said.

The chairman commended the federal government on the proactive actions taken to avert nationwide strike by workers on Tuesday but warned parties involved not to renege on the agreements reached .

” Nigerians and particularly members of this committee are happy that the looming industrial unrest was averted by memorandum of understanding signed by the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“However, all the parties involved , should avoid reneging on any of the agreement reached”, he said .

The committee, he added, was committed to the International Labour Organisation principle of decent work and would take necessary legislative action to support efforts at improving the working conditions of Nigerians, including payment of living wage as enshrined in the decent work agenda .

(NAN)

