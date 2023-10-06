President Bola Tinubu has extolled the virtue of his long-time ally, confidant, and present Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.
The president said he cherished Mr Alake’s patriotism and unwavering dedication to service, as well as the close relationship they have shared for four decades.
President Tinubu reflected on the long journey they have embarked upon together, from the minister’s days as Editor of the National Concord to his tenure as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State during the President’s service as the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, all the way through to their most recent and extraordinary journey into the State House.
“Through it all, Dele has proven to be a partner and worthy brother,” the president declares.
President Tinubu affirmed that Mr Alake possessed uncommon versatility and strength of character that leaves a lasting impression on everyone he encounters, imparting the true essence of loyalty, trust, respect, and empathy.
The president thanked the accomplished public servant for his loyalty over the years, both in times of triumph and in times of difficulty.
President Tinubu said he looks forward to many more years of great memories, successes, and continued camaraderie.
As the beloved celebrant embarks on a new chapter of service to our nation, the president joins family, friends and well-wishers at home and abroad in offering heartfelt prayers, seeking divine guidance and success for the Honourable Minister in his new assignment.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 6, 2023
