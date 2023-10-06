The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has announced that his administration will increase the salaries of street sweepers, mostly older women.

Mr Mutfwang disclosed this on Wednesday when his convoy stopped to exchange greetings with the sweepers at Rayfield in Jos.

“The governor was very appreciative of their efforts in keeping Plateau clean and has assured them that there will be an increment of their salaries,” Gyang Bere, Mr Mutfwang’s director of press affairs, said.

Since 2007, when these sweepers were contracted by Governor Jonah Jang’s administration, they have been placed on monthly salaries of N8000.

The Plateau State government is not the first to employ widows and elderly in environmental sanitation schemes. States like Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu and the FCT operate similar schemes. But Plateau pays one of the lowest wages.

In July, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that they were owed salaries for over four months.

“There is no provision for any other package for these women apart from the salaries being paid. By estimation, about N1.2 million is budgeted for their monthly stipends by each local government,” Samson Dung, the director of WASH department at Riyom LG, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Personally, the most important thing is for the women to be recruited into the Local Service Commission and then they can benefit from other incentives that accrue to local government staff. Unless that is done, we may never get it right,” Mr Dung added.

Most of these sweepers have faced workplace hazards such as accidents and health issues. Esther Philip (68) is a sweeper who had an accident while on duty.

“I saw a child fall down from a motorcycle that climbed ‘gallop’ and I ran to help. I became unconscious for a second and by the time I realised what was going on, another motorcycle had climbed my leg and broken my bones,” Ms Philip, fondly referred to as mama, narrated.

She has been bedridden since the incident in 2011 and has outsourced her role to another one.

Previous processes to review salaries have stalled. Last year, the Ministry of Environment submitted a proposal for an upward review of the salaries of these women.

It also requested extra funds to purchase their working equipment as most of them use their money to buy brooms and face masks.

Albert Chaimang, the current Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, said the proposal was approved but lack of implementation stalled the process until the last government was phased out in May 2023.

However, residents have expressed optimism about the increment announcement by the governor.

“Increasing this woman’s salaries and ensuring it is paid diligently will go a long way; you will be surprised how many family members depend on that little salary to feed,” said Freezle Ephraim, a Jos resident.

