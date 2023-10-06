The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, sought the partnership and support of the banking community for the one million digital jobs initiative by the Tinubu administration for young Nigerians.

Mr Shettima made the demand when he received a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Addressing the delegation led by its President and Chairman of Council, Ken Opara, the vice president who spoke about the intentions of the Tinubu administration across different sectors, said, “Beyond the fuel subsidy removal, the harmonisation of the foreign exchange, beyond the tax and fiscal reform committee, President Bola Tinubu is the most business-friendly President in the contemporary history of Nigeria.

“He understands the business world; he has been part of the business world. He is determined and committed to repositioning this nation.”

Mr Shettima urged bank executives and other members of the banking community to key into the federal government’s digital programme to create one million jobs in the technology space.

“Support us in our digital jobs initiative, support us to save this nation. I have confidence and hope in this nation and together we can make this nation work again,” he said.

Mr Shettima, who spoke glowingly about the commitment of the banking sector to the development of the Nigerian economy, called on the community to “bequeath to the future generation, the Nigeria of our dream.”

Earlier in his remarks, the president of CIBN, Mr Opara, noted that the leadership of the banking community in Nigeria was at the Presidential Villa to pay homage to the vice president.

He commended the Tinubu administration for its recent economic policies, especially the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate harmonisation, among others.

Mr Opara assured the vice president of CIBN’s cooperation in all of the administration programmes and policies, noting that “the banking community will be very supportive in ensuring that the laudable policies of this administration are actualised in the interest of the people of this country.

“The banking industry will continue to play pivotal roles in supporting inclusive economic growth. We will continue to deepen financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services across the country,” he added.

He also briefed the vice president on key engagements of the Institute, including those targeted at addressing emerging challenges in the polity, especially the brain drain syndrome.

Other members of the CIBN delegation on the visit to the Presidential Villa included the Institute’s first Vice President, Pius Olanrewaju; 2nd Vice President, Dele Alabi; National Treasurer, Mojisola Bakare-Asieru; past presidents, Uche Olowu and Bayo Olugbemi; Chief Executive Office of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello; Managing Director of TAJ Bank, Hamid Joda and Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications

(Office of the Vice President)

5th September, 2023

