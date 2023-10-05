Obi Aguocha, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Aguacha, the lawmaker representing Mr Kanu’s constituency, said the release of the separatist leader would help to restore peace to the entire South-east region.

He stated this in a press statement on Thursday.

“Respectfully, I make particular reference to our continued plea and demand for the unconditional release of my constituent, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from unlawful detention in compliance with the extant Judicial pronouncements.

“Clearly, his release will help in reducing crime and criminality, banditry, assassinations, and kidnapping prevalent in the southeast. thereby fostering the revitalisation of the dwindling economy of the region and a peaceable return to normalcy,” he said.

The IPOB leader has been in and out of detention in Nigeria since 2015, the fallout of his run-in with the Nigerian government over his separatist campaigns.

He and his IPOB, already designated as a terrorist organisation in Nigeria, are seeking the creation of an independent Biafra nation, comprising most of the areas of the old Eastern Region.

The lawmaker also called for the inclusion of young persons in the polity of Nigeria to address the problem of agitation.

He said “focus should be most especially on the youths who are ever increasingly feeling disenchanted and agitated, and often are left behind, lives of hopelessness, insufficient opportunities and despair. Undoubtedly, they are the future that starts now.

“I earnestly pray that together, we shall strive for a society where every Nigerian enjoys equal opportunities and rights, irrespective of tribe, political, or religious orientation through adherence to the rule of law and respect for the judgment of courts of competent jurisdictions.

“As the Holy Bible admonishes us in Romans 14:19: Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and mutual edification,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

