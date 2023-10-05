The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to clear the existing judgement debts incurred by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This resolution was reached on Thursday following the adoption of a motion moved by Lanre Okunlola (APC, Lagos).

Moving the motion, Mr Okunlola claimed MDAs have judgement debts of $556,754,584.31 £398, 526.17 and N226,281,801,881.64.

He stated that there is an urgent need for the government to clear the judgement debts which constitute a significant financial burden on the nation’s finances.

“These judgment debts are top priority obligations that require prompt resolution to ensure the financial stability and reputation of our government.

“It is essential to address these judgment debts in a responsible and transparent manner,” he said.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House resolved to Investigate the existence and magnitude of the judgment debt incurred by MDAs.

The lawmakers asked the federal government to authorise the issuance of promissory notes to settle the judgement debts.

The House also mandated the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management to oversee the process of issuing promissory notes and report to the House accordingly.

The motion was taken without debate.

When the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session put it to vote, it was carried unanimously.

