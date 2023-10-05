Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has solicited a partnership with the United States of America in developing critical sectors of the state’s economy.

Mr Abiodun made the request when he received the American Consul-General to Nigeria, Will Stevens, who led a five-person delegation on a courtesy call to the governor’s office in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The governor said his state considers the United States a progressive partner in the areas of economy, good governance, security, climate change and human capital development.

He said Ogun State is known for the sophistication of its people and their cognitive political culture and has been described as the New Jersey of Nigeria and the leading industrial hub in the West African sub-region.

Mr Abiodun added that the state needs to tap from the American experience to further its developmental stride.

“My administration at inception in 2019, assembled a team made up of highly resourceful technocrats and cerebral policy architects and conceptualised a transformational philosophy.

“My administration focused on Infrastructural Development, Social Welfare and Well-being, Education and Human Capital Development, Youth Empowerment, Agriculture and Food Security.

“In our quest to make the state the first destination for investors in Nigeria, my administration is currently constructing an agro cargo international airport at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

“The project is strategically designed to create the needed infrastructure to boost exportation of agricultural and non-agricultural goods.

“By its structure and business plan, the cargo airport remains a game-changer in our import and export promotion efforts,” he said.

Mr Abiodun thanked the American government for its firm stance on democratic governance, specifically on the sanctity of the electoral process.

He noted that the US government was also supporting different reforms in the electoral process.

Speaking earlier, Mr Stevens explained that it was his job to promote U.S. trade and investment in certain parts of Nigeria.

“U.S. companies are already making incredible investments in the state and are seeking opportunities for increased U.S. trade and investment.

“We also talked about the tax sector, I think there are incredible opportunities right now to find jobs and opportunities for Nigerian youths to participate in the tax sector.

“We have seen the explosion of growth and investment in that sector throughout Nigeria, particularly in the South West,” the Consul General added.

(NAN).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

