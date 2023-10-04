The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, says a broad-based implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government must not only include strategic development of the agricultural sector but must also recognise the role of women and create an atmosphere that empowers them.

Mrs Tinubu stated this while granting audience to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who was at the State House Abuja, to discuss areas of collaboration.

Applauding the minister for placing a premium on women inclusion, the first lady said moves by the FCT to develop agriculture, one of the priority areas for her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, is a cheering one with a lot of prospects to be exploited.

‘Just this morning I saw a newsflash that the FCT Minister is collaborating with Israel on agriculture and I said I would love to discuss agriculture with the honourable minister.

“Although women and children are what we do, but it is not just women. We went as far as Belarus to study what they were doing. They have so much to offer in different areas and they are willing to assist, going as far as offering us scholarships at the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“What you have done today has really brought a lot of ease to our work because once you have the directorate there, we would know how to reach them. That is why I think that God has a hand in what we are doing. You have really lightened my burden,” Mrs Tinubu said.

Mr Wike, who was accompanied on the visit by the minister of state for the FCT, Mariya Mahmood, said the collaboration becomes necessary because there is no directorate for women’s affairs in the FCT.

‘We want to collaborate with her on how to take care of women and work with her to ensure that the Renewed Hope agenda is achieved. The FCT wants to play its own role in that agenda.

As part of the plan to establish a directorate for women’s affairs in the FCT, the minister says he will seek approval from the president.

While waiting for approval, the minister appealed to the first lady to take him and his ministry as part of her team.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

