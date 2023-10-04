The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, on Tuesday solicited the support of the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning in ensuring adequate budgetary allocation to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, said in a statement that the CDS made the request when he paid a courtesy call on the minister, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja.

Mr Musa said the request was aimed at aiding the military in the discharge of its constitutional mandates unhindered, as well as the completion of ongoing projects.

He also called on the minister to assist the armed forces to address the accommodation deficit in military barracks and bases by making allocation for that purpose in the budget.

The CDS assured the minister of the military’s commitment to rid the country of criminals and make Nigeria and Nigerians safer.

In his response, Mr Bagudu appreciated and commended the armed forces for their pivotal role in stabilising the situations in different parts of the country bedevilled by insecurity in spite of some constraints.

The minister assured the CDS of the ministry’s readiness to support the armed forces, adding that the budget cycle must consider critical security challenges.

He also expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to surmount all the security challenges bedevilling the country.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

