The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has announced a plan to increase the annual net revenue of the telecommunications sector to the federal government by 100 per cent between 2023 and 2027.

He disclosed the plan in the ministry’s 31-page Strategic Blueprint document titled: ‘Accelerating our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency’, released on Monday.

Mr Tijani said the National Policy on Telecommunications, which was revised in 2000, is to account for changes in technology, standards and markets, and define the trajectory of the next phase of one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing sectors.

“As telecommunications continues to evolve in line with new technology and associated opportunities, it is critical to revamp our national approach to account for changing imperatives and to situate broadband development at the core of our national policy for the next 20 years.

“Core issues such as spectrum management, convergence, universal access, broadband penetration, net neutrality and Quality of Service (QoS) have morphed significantly from when the last policy was issued,” he said.

Similarly, the minister said the drive towards a digital economy requires deepening access to telephony and broadband services for the underserved and unserved.

He explained that the ministry would drive the review of the Telecoms Policy to account for these core issues.

“Increase the net gross domestic product (GDP) contribution of the telecommunications sector to 22 per cent of GDP by the end of 2027.

“Increase annual net revenue of the telecommunications sector to the Federal Government by 100 per cent (2023-2027),” he said.

He noted that the ministry had set a target to increase investment into Nigeria’s telecommunications sector by 15 per cent year-on-year.

“Achieve a 50 per cent improvement in Quality of Service (QoS) by the end of 2024 and reduce the gap of unconnected Nigerians in rural areas from 61 per cent to less than 20 per cent by 2027,” he added.

Broadband Plan

Mr Tijani said the National Broadband Plan was developed to drive Nigeria’s digital transformation in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

“We will prioritise the review and implementation of the National Broadband Plan with a focus on enabling broadband infrastructure, advancing spectrum management, developing incentive structures to drive funding and investments, and programmes to drive demand.”

He said Nigeria currently has a broadband penetration rate of approximately 50 per cent (NCC, 2023) which is an improvement from 6 per cent in 2015.

He explained that the Ministry is committed to driving key initiatives to support the achievement of the 70 per cent broadband penetration target by 2025, as well as internet access for the unserved and underserved.

“Provide coverage for at least 80 per cent of the population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2027.

“Deliver data download speed of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by the end of 2025 and secure between 300-500 per increase in broadband investment by the end of 2027,” he said.

He explained that the National Policy on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a crucial base for building a modern and digitally inclusive economy.

“This policy will give us a robust framework for the development, maintenance and optimal utilisation of critical digital infrastructure as well as creating synergy between digital identity, payment ecosystem and secure data exchange capabilities for Nigeria.

“Overall, this infrastructure will support our efforts to close the digital gap between citizens, businesses and the government,” he added.

To gauge the effectiveness of this policy, he said “We have set the following metrics: Deliver a Nigeria Stack in partnership with key stakeholders including ministries, parastatals and private sector by the end of 2025.

“Drive the use of Nigeria Stack for digital public services, social intervention and citizen relief efforts by the end of 2027 and work with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to issue a DPI regulatory standard for Nigeria by the end of 2024,” he said.

