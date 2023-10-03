A “reckless” driver arrested for flouting traffic laws killed a pregnant woman, a ‘keke’ driver and injured two children in Okota, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adebayo Taofiq explained that a driver of a Sienna vehicle who was arrested for taking ‘one-way’ (driving against traffic) attempted to escape.

According to the statement, a traffic officer, Hassan Kehinde, who led the LASTMA patrol team, said the driver in his attempt to escape lost control and rammed into a “fully loaded” tricycle killing the driver, and pregnant woman and injuring two children.

However, according to witnesses, one of the law enforcement officers was “dragging” the steering wheel of the alleged traffic offender when the car rammed into passersby.

How it happened

While the driver was arrested, a police officer attached to the LASTMA patrol team volunteered to escort the apprehended vehicle to the latter’s office for proper booking.

“On their way, and in an attempt by the driver to escape, he diverted into Bayo Oyewale Street by Ago round-about and rammed into a fully loaded tricycle,” the statement reads.

“While the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman later died at the hospital while the two injured school children are currently in the Intensive Care Unit” receiving medical attention.”

Mr Taofiq said the police officer also sustained various degrees of injury in the crash.

The traffic agency said the incident “sparked off protest as an irate mob descended on the escort police officer but the timely intervention of a team of police officers from Ago/ Okota/Ilasa Police Stations saved the policeman from being lynched.

“LASTMA yard was invaded and valuable items vandalised including vehicles within the premises,” Mr Taofiq said.

The management of the agency commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out to determine the immediate and remote cause of the accident and that justice would be served appropriately.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

