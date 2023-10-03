The Lagos State government on Tuesday dislodged street traders operating along the Yaba railway corridor and sealed a market in the Mushin area of the state over poor sanitation.

The eviction was enforced by the state’s ‘Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA)’ alongside the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps popularly known as KAI operatives to ease traffic movement.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s commissioner for environment and water resources, made this known via his X handle.

Mr Wahab said he ordered the seal up of the Alamutu (Ologede) market at Idioro, Mushin due to “its poor sanitary conditions and inefficient waste disposal practices.”

On Monday, the commissioner said that LAWMA cleared an illegal dumpsite, a major black spot, on Eric Moore Road, Surulere, near Orile Bridge.

“We appeal to residents to shun cart pushers and indiscriminate waste dumping,” he said.

