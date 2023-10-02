Nigeria recorded 3,617 road traffic crashes in the fourth quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This, the bureau, said indicated an increase of 6.01 per cent from the previous quarter.

It disclosed this in its ‘Road Transport Data Q4 2022’ published on Monday.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) is the government agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration across Nigeria.

“The total number of road traffic crashes in Q4 2022 was 3,617, indicating an increase of 6.01 per cent from the previous quarter which recorded 3,412 and a 6.16 per cent rise from 3,407 in Q4 2021,” the NBS said.

It said of all crashes, serious cases stood top in Q4 2022 with 2,411 compared to fatal and minor cases with 895 and 311 respectively.

In addition, the NBS said fatal and serious cases were higher in the quarter under review relative to the preceding quarter by 24.31 per cent and 3.17 per cent respectively, while minor cases declined by 12.39 per cent.

Gender analysis

As a result, the bureau said, a total of 1,309 males were killed in Q4 2022, accounting for 81.41 per cent out of 1,608 persons killed, relative to 299 (18.59 per cent) females killed.

Also, it said a total of 7,789 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.12 per cent out of 10,232 injured persons compared to 2,443 (23.88 per cent) females injured.

Vehicles involved

It explained that a total of 5,407 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q4 2022, lower compared to the previous quarter which recorded 5,421, indicating a decrease of 0.26 per cent.

“The North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q4 2022 with 1,247, followed by the South-West with 862, while the South-South had the least with 207,” it said.

Similarly, the report said the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 3,536, followed by the North-West with 2,855, while the South-South had the least with 638.

Road crashes for Q1 2023

In its Road Transport Data report for Q1 2023, the NBS said the total number of road traffic crashes in Q1 2023 was 2,733, indicating a decrease of 24.44 per cent from the previous quarter which recorded 3,617 and an 18.30 per cent fall from 3,345 in Q1 2022.

The report said of all crashes, serious cases stood top in Q1 2023 with 1,801 compared to fatal and minor cases with 677 and 255 respectively.

In addition, it said the three categories of cases recorded a decline in the quarter under review relative to the preceding quarter.

It added that a total of 1,185 males were killed in Q1 2023, accounting for 82.23 per cent of 1,441 persons killed, compared to 256 (17.77 per cent) females killed.

Also, it said a total of 6,386 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.58 per cent of 8,339 injured persons compared to 1,953 (23.42 per cent) females injured.

“A total of 4,095 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q1 2023, lower compared to the previous quarter which recorded 5,407, indicating a decrease of 24.26 per cent.”

The report said the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q1 2023 with 973, followed by the South-West with 678, while the South-South had the least with 122.

Similarly, the report said the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 2,928, followed by the North-West with 2,323, while the South-South recorded the least with 464.

The report is based on data provided by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) verified and validated by the NBS.

