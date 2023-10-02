The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called for collective efforts in rebuilding the FCT.

Mr Wike, who made the call in his independence message in Abuja on Sunday, stressed that building a strong and resilient society requires collective effort.

“It means working together to address the issues that confront us, be it in the areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, or security.

“It means fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that empowers our youth and creates opportunities for all.

“As residents of the FCT, we are not only Nigerians but also representatives of our nation’s diversity and unity,” he said.

He reiterated the FCT Administration’s dedication to enhance the infrastructural development of the FCT and improve essential social services to meet the growing needs of residents.

He, however, noted that this monumental task cannot be accomplished by the FCTA alone.

“It is a collective endeavour that requires the active participation and commitment of every resident.

“In this regard, I implore all residents to fulfill their civic responsibilities by paying their taxes promptly, including ground rents and utility bills.

“These contributions are crucial for sustaining and enhancing the services and infrastructure that make our city function smoothly.

The minister described Independence Day as not merely “a date on the calendar”, but a reminder of the sacrifices made by our ancestors.

He added that the day was also a reminder of the struggles they endured, and the dreams they held for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Today, as the FCT Minister, I want to call upon each resident of the territory to rededicate themselves to the vision of a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Let us be reminded, therefore, of our obligation to society; our responsibilities as citizens extend beyond our rights.

“We must contribute to the well-being of our fellow Nigerians and actively participate in the development of our communities and the nation.

“In the FCT, where diversity is our strength, let us also remember our unique role as residents. We must live up to the tenets of unity that our capital represents.

“Let us build bridges across cultures, religions, and ethnicities.

“As we strive to make Abuja a great city, I call upon every resident to join hands with us,” the minister said.

(NAN)

