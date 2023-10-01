Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed the nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu to mark the country’s Independence, saying it did not proffer solutions to the challenges facing the country.

It said Mr Tinubu’s broadcast did not specifically indicate how his administration would revamp the manufacturing, agriculture, food production, transportation, healthcare, education and other key sectors.

The party also said the president failed to indicate how he planned to resolve the increase in foreign exchange.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Tinubu had earlier on Sunday addressed the nation as part of the activities to mark the country’s Independence anniversary.

“It is troubling that President Tinubu’s speech also had no clear-cut measures to revamp the critical sectors of manufacturing, agriculture, food production, transportation, healthcare, education and other pivotal sectors of life in the country.

“The president’s speech articulated no solutions to the fall of the Naira from N187 to the US Dollar under the PDP to over N1000 under his watch; no answers to the alarming over 40 per cent unemployment rate and the fact that Nigerians are now daily fleeing the country in droves,” Mr Ologunagba said.

The PDP spokesperson also said the president’s broadcast did not include solutions to kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country.

He said, “Furthermore, it is heartrending that the President’s speech had no words on the mindless killings, maiming, abductions and mass burial of citizens in various parts of the country under his watch. He had no reassuring words on the abduction of students in Zamfara State as well as other victims of such dastardly acts across the country.

“On the much-touted welfare package, the PDP asserts that there is nothing to cheer over such spiteful tokenism where, amidst unbearable costs, President Tinubu announced a miserable N25,000 per month for six months for average low-grade workers, while still being aspirational on his promise of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

“It is also certain, from antecedents, that the promised cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households, would be another conduit pipe to divert public funds to corrupt APC leaders.”

Mr Ologunagba noted that the president’s broadcast merely showed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no plan and capacity to solve Nigeria’s challenges.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that President Tinubu’s speech has left no one in doubt that the APC administration has no plans, capacity and competence to handle the crucial and urgent task of governance; which is clearly beyond its managerial faculty,” he said.

