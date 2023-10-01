President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, hailed Nigeria’s seamless democratic transitions since 1999 as a testament to the nation’s commitment to the rule of law and democracy.

He said this means Nigeria has adopted the rule of law and democracy as its guiding light.

He spoke in his first Independence Day broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary on Sunday.

“This year, we passed a significant milestone in our journey to a better Nigeria. By democratically electing a 7th consecutive civilian government, Nigeria has proven that commitment to democracy and the rule of law remains our guiding light,” the president said.

Nigeria has had five democratically-elected presidents – Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Tinubu – from seven presidential elections since its return to democratic rule in 1999.

Before Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, marking the beginning of its longest stretch of unbroken civilian rule, the nation’s attempts at democracy had been punctuated by military rules that cumulatively lasted over three decades.

“I similarly congratulate the judiciary as a pillar of democracy and fairness,” Mr Tinubu added in his speech on Sunday.

He thanked civil societies as well as the labour unions for their undying dedication to protecting the sanctity of Nigerian democracy through their advice and recommendations.

“I also thank members of our dynamic civil society organisations and labour unions for their dedication to Nigerian democracy. We may not always agree but I value your advice and recommendations. You are my brothers and sisters and you have my due respect,” he said.

He stressed the need for his administration to continue making key reforms, especially the one that protects the lives of Nigerians.

He lamented how some people had continued to derive joy in the suffering of Nigerians by continually sabotaging fuel subsidy and foreign exchange policies for their selfish interests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

