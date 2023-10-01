Over 6,000 vulnerable residents in the Lagos East senatorial district received food packs distributed by Tokunbo Abiru, the senator for the district, on Saturday.

Mr Abiru who is the chairperson, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, launched the quarterly food packs programme in June.

This is the second edition of the programme targeted at vulnerable people, including widows, unemployed youth, the aged, women and persons living with disabilities drawn across the 98 wards in the 16 local government areas and local council development areas of the district.

The food pack contains semovita, garri, soya oil, butter, sugar, macaroni, spaghetti, noodles, cereal and others.

Mr Abiru said the food packs programme was a direct intervention for the people at the grassroots who are feeling the heat of the economic pangs occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy.

According to him, the intervention will support the most vulnerable households in this challenging period.

Giving an update on the newly inaugurated SAIL Innovation Lab, in the constituency set up to offer sustainable and globally competitive jobs and opportunities to young people of the district, the senator said a sizable number of youths had been trained in digital and tech-related programmes that are well sought-after globally.

Some of the beneficiaries of the intervention include Muftau Adegboyega, Anuoluwapo Zainab, Tiletile Idowu, Folake Akerele, Niyi Oyeniran and many others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

