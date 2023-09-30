The Lagos State government on Saturday reopened Alayabiagba Market in Ajegunle following the traders’ compliance with environmental sanitation laws which earlier caused the closure of the market.

The state’s commissioner for the environment, Tokunbo Wahab, during an inspection highlighted some of the contraventions that were addressed to include a placement of Double Dino Bin within the market as well as erection of a fence at the entrance of the market.

“Thank you, you will not go hungry,” the traders said, thanking the commissioner as they rushed into the reopened market to continue their trading activities, a video posted by Mr Wahab shows.

The market was earlier shut down over indiscriminate dumping of refuse. The state government has also shut down the popular Ladipo auto spare market, Oyingbo, Oke-odo and some plazas around the Tejuosho Market, for environmental infractions.

The commissioner said the government will further ensure sustainability of all sanitation laws guiding the establishment of market spaces urging traders to ensure proper waste disposal at all times.

“We must stop littering our market with wastes, segregate and bag our wastes and always patronise PSP operators, stopping illegal dumpsites on road medians, kerbs, open spaces, and road setbacks and start policing our environment ” he said.

Earlier, the commissioner visited the Lekki axis where many human contraventions were discovered resulting from construction work in the area.

The visit was conducted alongside officials of Lekki Residents Association (LIRA) to some black spots in the axis and to address issues surrounding clogged up drains and mop up floods that have taken over streets and roads in Lekki.

The Commissioner said the ultimate goal of clearing and dredging of all drainage channels and canals is to allow easy passage of rain water.

He said the government has made continuous dredging of major drainage channels and canals spread across the state a norm in order to avoid dangers of flooding adding that succor will come to Lekki residents as soon as clogged up tertiary drains are cleaned up by them.

He emphasized that the ministry in conjunction with other relevant agencies will ensure the seal up of all commercial buildings and houses on Admiralty Way for contravention of environmental laws.

He said the poor state of the drainage system management by these commercial buildings had seriously affected the road networks in Lekki axis despite the continuous rehabilitation of the roads by the state government.

He reiterated the state government has zero tolerance for environmental abuse especially drainage blockage, saying a classic example is the canal at Durosimi Etti channel which is littered with waste by shuttle buses parked beside the canal saying such an act is unacceptable.

He said those operating illegal car wash centres and auto mobile mechanics converting public spaces to mechanic workshops should vacate such places immediately, particularly the illegal mechanic workshop besides Parktonian Hotel on Admiralty Way.

