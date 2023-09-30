The National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) Ambali Akeem Olatunji, has accused Abia State Governor Alex Otti of meddling in the affairs of NULGE in the state.

Mr Olatunji said the union was displeased over Mr Otti’s alleged recent imposition of his stooges as the executives of the union in the state, Tribune reported.

The NULGE president, who spoke in Akure, Ondo State during the inauguration of a new NULGE President in the state, Fredrick Akinrinlola, said there was no leadership crisis in the Abia State chapter of the union before Mr Otti was elected.

He described Mr Otti’s alleged action as “executive recklessness”, accusing the governor of imposing his cronies on the union to take over the leadership of NULGE in the state.

Some state governors often want to impose weak candidates as NULGE executives in their states in order to control them and make them unable to engage the government, he said.

“We have one recently in Abia, we have conducted election before the new government came in, the new government came in and was trying to destabilise the union, this is a contradiction to the labour movement, the administration has come out to be a disappointment to the labour,” Mr Olatunji said.

“NULGE is cautioning the governor of Abia, Alex Otti, for his undue meddlesomeness into the affairs of NULGE and attempt to hijack the leadership of the union and we reject this. He (Otti) has no right to annul our election and impose his brothers and cronies to take over the leadership of the union,” he added.

Another grouse with Otti

Mr Olatunji spoke on another grouse of the union with Governor Otti.

“We were disappointed that after the conduct of our election before the inauguration of the present administration in Abia state of Governor Otti of Labour Party, he (Otti) assumed office and the first thing he did was to go after industrial union and made attempt to seize the leadership of the NURTW which was rebuffed by the NLC,” he alleged.

Governor Otti’s spokesperson, Kasie Uko, and his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, did not respond to calls and text messages from PREMIUM TIMES seeking their comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

