Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.
“On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.
“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule. I’am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our nation.
ALSO READ: Buhari reacts to presidential court judgement affirming Tinubu’s victory
“Happy Anniversary,” concludes the former president.
Garba Shehu,
Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999