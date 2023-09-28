The federal government has declared Monday 2 October as a public holiday in commemoration of the nation’s 63rd independence celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

Mr Tunj-Ojo assured Nigerians of the government’s continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult socio-economic and security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.”

The minister however said that the government was really making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes.

Mr Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the greatness ahead of the country was achievable if all citizens worked together in unity.

He said Nigerians’ warm welcoming spirit and love as well as unbounded human capital and the richness of her land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world.

While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the minister recalled that Nigeria’s founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which all citizens enjoy today.

The minister assured that the present administration through the ‘Renew Hope’ agenda would ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to the nation’s heroes.

NAN reports that a lecture will be held on Friday at the National Mosque Conference Centre at 10:00 a.m., followed by Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 p.m.

President Bola Tinubu is also expected to address the nation on Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1 October at the National Christian Centre will be held at 10:00 a.m.

There will also be a Military Parade on 2 October at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00 a.m.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

