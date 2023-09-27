The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce has issued a warning to night club owners against parking their vehicles and that of their customers by the walkways meant for pedestrian passage.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, spokesperson of the agency, made this known in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the agency’s boss, Shola Jejeloye, issued the warning when he received some representatives of Cubana Hut and Grill night club, at their headquarters, in the Bolade Oshodi area of the state.

Mr Jejeloye decried the spate and manner in which vehicles of attendees of nightclubs park arbitrarily by the roadside and sometimes occupy multiple lanes meant for road users and then cause traffic gridlock.

He addressed them on the plans of the taskforce to nip this problem in the bud and put a final stop to these acts.

“This meeting was called to appeal to you again to warn your customers,” Mr Jejeloye was quoted as saying in the meeting.

“Provisions and laid down guidelines have been made known by the state government as to how and where to park vehicles especially in residential areas like Ikeja GRA but you find some night club owners willfully directing their customers to park right on the road and walkways, thereby inconveniencing other Lagosians.

“This is the highest form of insensitivity and we will put a stop to it.”

Daniel Akabiro, one of the representatives of the nightclubs present said that they carry out their activities within the purview of the law and ensure that parking of vehicles are according to the stipulation of Lagos State Parking Permit Authority (LASPPA).

He, however, promised to relay the message to the necessary stakeholders in the industry and ensure that nightclub owners toe the line of best practices in parking of their vehicles.

Mr Jejeloye urged them and other operators across the state to desist from parking haphazardly while carrying out their personal business.

He said that any night club that cannot accommodate its customers should find an alternative to do so.

“Lagosians have every right to utilise every amenity provided by the state government and we will ensure that those rights are not deprived of them by night club owners,” he said.

“Customers of these entities should have their vehicles parked at the authorised parking spaces approved by the Lagos State Government”

Mr Jejeloye stated that this is the third in the series of meetings called to appeal to night club owners to toe the line of best practices and provide a parking space for their customers.

He warned that any vehicle found in an unapproved space would be impounded and the owner prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

He listed Shobo Arobiodu, Isaac John to connect with Oduduwa Crescent and other streets around as being impassable for motorists due to the indiscriminate parking, hooliganism, thuggery and illegal markets operating around the axis.

“All these infractions will be checked soonest,” he said.

