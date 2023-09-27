A 27-year-old man in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, has allegedly raped his friend’s wife in the state.

The suspect, Gabriel Gibson, otherwise known as Ogidi, was said to have committed the act in his friend’s apartment at about 5 a.m. on 18 August.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect has been arrested over the incident.

“The suspect was arrested on 21 August at about 10 a.m. by police operatives serving in Oji-River Police Division,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspect had visited the apartment in his friend’s absence and raped the wife.

He did not mention the community in the state where the incident happened.

“The case is undergoing further investigation,” he stated.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection, among others.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and type of violence committed.

Several persons have been convicted by various courts for rape.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court, in July 2022, sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

A Bauchi High Court, in 2017, sentenced two middle aged men to life in prison for raping a 40-year-old woman and plucking her eyes.

