THE 10TH HOUSE LEGISLATIVE AGENDA:

TIME TO WALK THE TALK

WELCOME REMARKS BY THE RT. HON ABBAS TAJUDEEN, PHD, SPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ON THE RESUMPTION OF THE HOUSE ON TUESDAY, 26TH SEPTEMBER, 2023.

Honourable Members, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, fellow Nigerians, I am happy to welcome you today to the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Representatives after our annual long recess. We must give Almighty God praise for bringing us back safely and in good health.

2. ​It is with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to the peoples’ work that I am excited to warmly welcome each and every one of you back to the Peoples’ House. I hope that each one of you had a rejuvenating time with your loved ones, and that you return to this esteemed chamber with renewed energy and determination to serve the people who have placed their trust in us. We must always remember the immense responsibility we hold as Representatives of the people and the compelling duty we have to serve our great nation.

3. ​I understand that Members had expected to resume plenary in our main Chamber after the recess. However, the work has not been completed but there is progress and I can report that by the time we resume early next year, we should be resuming in the main Chamber. I plead with you to continue to endure the inconveniences of this ad-hoc arrangement as delivering service to our constituents is our utmost priority at this time.

4. ​During our time away, I am certain that each one of you had the opportunity to engage with your constituents, listening to their concerns, hopes, and aspirations. It is through these interactions that we truly get to understand the impact of our decisions on the lives of those we represent. Let us never forget that our primary duty is not just to serve but to serve faithfully.

5. ​In the course of our recess, our country has continued to face numerous challenges and presented with even greater opportunities and prospects. It is now our collective responsibility to address these issues with wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to the betterment of our society. The people have placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to honour that trust by working diligently towards their welfare. Thus, as we resume our legislative duties today, it is crucial that we prioritize the needs of our constituents. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting good governance, ensuring social justice, and fostering economic growth. Our decisions should be guided by a deep understanding of the issues at hand and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those we represent.

6. ​In this pursuit, the House had hit the ground running upon inauguration in June. To give proper focus and direction to the House in meeting the needs of our people, we set up a Legislative Agenda Committee under the able leadership of the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere. This was borne out of our belief that agenda setting for parliament is a significant institutional framework available to shape policy outcomes that will benefit the vast majority of citizens.

7. ​In carrying out this assignment, the committee convened a Stakeholders Forum which enabled Nigerians to make substantial input into the Agenda. This people’s driven approach is central to and reflects our belief that Citizens’ Engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy. It is also the product of the “Open NASS” initiative which places high premium on regular, meaningful and productive engagement with the citizens. I am delighted to report that the Committee has completed its assignment and we are all enjoined to go through it to ensure that it embodies and meets our commitment to our people.

8. ​Similarly, we set up several ad- hoc Committees to address matters of national importance. This was done before the constitution of our standing committees. The Ad-hoc Committees worked all through the recess in their different areas of mandate and I can report that they have made tremendous progress in the various tasks assigned to them. Let me use this opportunity to sincerely thank Members of these committees for the sacrifice, diligence, commitment and dedication that they brought to these important assignments. I am aware that most of the Ad-hoc Committees are yet to conclude their Reports. In the light of this development, all Ad-hoc Committees are required to conclude their assignments and submit their reports on or before 3rd of October, 2023.

9. ​Accordingly, all Ad-hoc Committees shall cease to exist on October 3, 2023. However, in an event that any Ad-hoc Committee(s) is unable to conclude its assignment on this date, such tasks shall be yielded to the relevant Standing Committees.

10. ​My dear Colleagues, permit me to express my displeasure at the failure of some state caucuses to send their nominations for membership of the Standing Committees. This is in spite of all the pleas made to us before our recess and assurances received from the State caucuses. As a result therefore, we are yet to fully populate the Standing Committees of the House. Consequently, the House leadership has resolved to make such nominations for States who fail to do so, by Thursday, 28th September, 2023. As you make these nominations, kindly be informed of the creation of three additional committees (State and Local Government, Traditional Institutions and Petroleum Resources (Training fund). This brings the total number of House Committees to 137. We equally created 13 more Parliamentary Friendship Groups to facilitate and deepen our capacity development and peer learning.

11. ​The leadership of the House has considered that in order to strengthen the capacity of the House, only chairmen and Deputies of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups will constitute membership of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. This is done to allow the leaders of the Groups to gain some insight in the management of the Groups from the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Committees.

12. ​Honourable Colleagues, it is important to emphasize that for the first time in the House of Representatives, a committee on Monitoring and Evaluation was created to supervise the activities of the Standing Committees and advice the Leadership on the performance of the Committees. This is in line with our avowed commitment to service delivery. Committees that fail to meet the benchmarks would be reconstituted. In the same vein, the leadership has also for the first time created a committee on the implementation of the legislative agenda to ensure adherence and full compliance to the Agenda in our quest to serve Nigerians.

13. ​In view of the premium this House has placed on capacity building, the leadership has concluded arrangement with the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILDS) to organise leadership programme for chairmen and Deputies of the Standing Communities of the House.

14. In furtherance of our efforts to mitigate the capacity gaps of the House, I have met with Development Partners and Donor Agencies providing interventions for capacity building for Members and staff of the House of Representatives. The outcome of the meeting was the imperative to set up a Programmes Coordinating Unit(PCU) in the Speaker’s Office. This unit is expected to harmonise and coordinate the capacity development drive of the House. In setting about this task, all interventions and technical support from Donor Agencies, Development Partners and CSOs will now be centralized and channelled through the Unit. The essence is to track, monitor and coordinate these interventions to ensure that they meet the right standards, protect the image of the House and promote national security. Henceforth, Committees, Staff, Development Partners, Donor Agencies and CSOs in the House of Representatives would be mandatorily required to route such interventions through this unit.

15. ​I need not remind you of the enormous challenges confronting our nation at this time. They are challenges that will engage our attention in the coming days and months. National Security remains precarious even in the face of numerous successes recorded by our gallant security personnel. Only a few days ago, the nation was rocked by the gruesome murder of a joint team of security personnel in Ehime Mbano of Imo State. A similar sad incident happened in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State when scores of soldiers were ambushed and gruesomely murdered by terrorists. Sadly, some female students of the Federal University, Gusau were abducted by terrorists while there were reports of travelers being kidnapped along the Opi-Enugu Road.

16. ​Furthermore, Superintendent Okpolonwo Agbashim, Divisional Police Officer in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State was brutally murdered by deadly cultists. In Zaria, Kaduna State, the Central Mosque collapsed, resulting in fatalities while residents of Trade More Estate in Abuja suffered extensive losses owing to a devastating perennial flood. There was equally distressing reports of attacks in communities in Plateau State. These are just a few examples of what happened as I believe some of you may have one experience or the other.

17. ​While we mourn the loss of fellow citizens who had to pay the supreme price in the line of duty, we must condemn these attacks on the state and citizens in strongest terms. However, our best response will be the deployment of our legislative powers and instruments to ensure the security of life and property across the country.

18. ​Honourable Colleagues, our economic challenges remain as daunting as they were before the recess. The country is challenged on several economic fronts: cost of living crisis occasioned by high cost of energy, cost of food is skyrocketing daily, lack of livable wages, the negative effects of the unpredictable and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, a disappearing middle class and a host of other issues. When people are hungry and despondent, what is needed is a leadership with a clear vision, a leadership that on daily basis, demonstrates its commitment and capacity to tackle the challenges at hand; a leadership that should be innovative in proffering short and long term solutions. That is what Nigerians need at this time and as Representatives of the people, we must rise up to the occasion.

19. ​While the Executive Arm of government is engaging the citizens and trying to work out strategies to tackle the hardship in the country, our legislative actions must therefore be dictated by a clear robust vision aimed at supporting the Executive in restoring our citizens on the path of prosperity. We must deploy the necessary legislative instruments to create jobs, ensure payment of living wages in the civil service, pull Nigerians out of poverty, address the prevailing infrastructure deficit, rid the country of crippling insurgency; ensure the security of lives and property and affordable functional education so that no child is left behind.

20. ​On account of these economic challenges, the organized labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) seems to have lost patience with the painstaking effort of the government to plan and provide sustainable minimum wage and palliatives to citizens. The organized labour it appears would embark on a nationwide strike by this midnight following the expiration of a 21 days ultimatum issued to government. As the peoples’ representatives, we feel and equally share in the pains of our people at these very difficult times.

21. However, I would like to appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress to consider the various actions being taken by the Federal Government to alleviate the current hardship faced by Nigerians. As promised earlier, this House remains committed to getting a survival wage to all Nigerian workers. The 10th House had assured Nigerians that we would be interfacing between the organized labour and the government to quickly work out a realistic new national minimum wage and such other palliatives to enable citizens cope with the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal, the downward fall of the naira to the dollar, skyrocketing cost of food and general high cost of living in the country.

22. ​It is in our considered opinion that embarking on a nationwide strike at this point will only aggravate an already bad situation. I therefore urge the leadership of Labour Unions to give us the benefit of doubt and suspend any planned strike action while we engage the executive.

23. ​Hon. Colleagues, it has not been entirely woes and gloom for our nation as we have been presented with opportunities and prospects to turn the tide around. Only recently, His Excellency President Ahmed Tinubu recorded a huge diplomatic and economic breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates which would see the resumption of issuance of visa to Nigerians by the UAE and the return of Emirates Airlines to Nigerian skies. We equally recorded some major economic agreements in India just as we had a productive outing at the recently concluded 78 General Assembly of the United Nations.

24. In the coming days, the executive arm of government is expected to present a 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as well as the 2024 Appropriation Bill to this Honourable House. It is expected that the time to consider these Bills will be short, but we must roll-up our sleeves and get to work immediately and ensure the speedy consideration of the Bills that will encapsulate the yearnings of the people. While we will maintain the tradition established by the 9thHouse in terms of speedy consideration of the appropriation bills, we must diligently consider the bills to ensure that they meet the needs of our constituents. We have to put in extra work hours to ensure that the budget is passed in good time to enable its implementation from the first day of the 2024.

25. Our nation and indeed this 10th House of the People does not have the luxury of time in the face of profound national challenges. We must therefore do everything within our powers to champion causes towards addressing the yearnings of our people. On this score, our goals are clear, our determination unrivalled. We must key into the Legislative Agenda of this House as a roadmap towards navigating our numerous challenges. Our bills, motions, resolutions, actions and more should mirror the Legislative Agenda being a joint product between the House and citizens.

26. Government has been fully formed with the inauguration of Ministers by Mr. President while Committees have been constituted in the two chambers of the National Assembly. We have no time to spare in delivering results to our people. Committees must actively engage MDAs to ensure optimum service delivery in accordance with legislations passed by the National Assembly. In the discharge of your committee assignment and oversight, you must be guided by established legislative ethics and standing orders of the House.

27. Finally, Honourable Colleagues, let us approach this new session with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication. Our nation looks to us for leadership, and it is our duty to rise to the occasion. Together, let us work tirelessly towards building a better future for our people, guided by the principles of justice, equality, and progress. We have set legislative agenda which will act as the barometer to measure our legislative actions. It is time to walk the talk.

28. Thank you, and may we have a productive and successful session ahead.

