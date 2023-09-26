A community, Kwale in Ndokwa/ Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State, has petitioned the House of Representatives over alleged police brutality, dehumanisation and constant harassment of residents by a police officer.

House of Representatives member, Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta) laid the petition on behalf of the community before the House at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The community in the petition, accused an assistant superintendent of police with the Rapid Response Squad of being behind the harassment.

Mr Ezechi, while reading out the petition, said the complaint was long overdue owing to the nefarious activities of harassing young boys within Kwale and the surrounding communities by the police.

The petitioners accused the officer of frequently extorting the residents.

The community said the petition became necessary in order to call for urgent intervention as most young men within the Kwale and environs now lived in fear of death and daily attacks.

Mr Ezechi told the house that most of the complaints are hinged on extortion.

This, the petitioners said, had instilled fear in the young men and women, who no longer felt free to move about, especially with money.

The petitioners alleged that the officer often boasted that he represented SARS in the community and that he had the protection of his superiors whom he was working for.

“It suffices to point out the fact that he operates without restraint from anybody, not even his immediate senior officers as he claims to have senior godfathers backing him.

“It took the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to secure our client’s release after he was brutalised and taken into custody.

In view of this, we write with serious concern with demand that you give urgent attention to this petition, ensuring justice is done.

The community demanded that the officer and his team be investigated and sanctioned appropriately.

(NAN)

