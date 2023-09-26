The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued an advisory to motorists and diverted traffic along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway after the collapse of a flyover.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem, an assistant corps marshal, said the collapsed bridge was at the new Artisan Market on the Port Harcourt-Enugu dual carriageway in Enugu State.

He said the bridge, which was said to have collapsed on 25 September at 12.30 p.m. had affected vehicular movement on that route.

According to him, motorists coming from Port Harcourt, Aba to Abakaliki are advised to pass through Bricks at the new Kenyatta Market (Army Check Point)-Okpara Square.

“This will lead them to New Haven junction by Otigba Roundabout, through Ogui Roundabout-Abakpa Junction (82 Division) and proceed to Abakaliki.

“While on the other hand, motorists from Abuja/Abakaliki going to Aba/Port Harcourt are advised to take Abakpa Junction (82 Division) – New Haven Junction by Otigba Roundabout.

“This would be through Ogui Roundabout to Okpara Square and proceed to Enugu/Port Harcourt dual carriage way, new Kenyatta Market (Army Check Point) and continue to Aba/Port Harcourt,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said the advisory became necessary to ensure that motorists were not caught up in avoidable gridlock.

He quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, as admonishing drivers of all categories of vehicles using that route to adhere to the alternative roads and maintain all road traffic rules and regulations for safe arrival.

(NAN)

