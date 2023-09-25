The Lagos Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition of the PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, against governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party challenged the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 March governorship election in Lagos conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court upheld the return of Mr Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of the state.

“I affirmed the election of Sanwo-Olu Babajide Olushola as the duly elected governor of Lagos state, Nigeria,” Mikhail Abdullahi, a member of the three man panel presiding over the tribunal said.

The tribunal held that the petition of Mr Adediran “is dead on arrival and it deserves a befitting burial.”

Ruling on whether Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat were validly nominated by their party — All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the election, the tribunal cited relevant provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act and a plethora of decided cases to the effect that this was a pre-election issue that did not relate to the conduct of the polls being challenged.

The judge noted that they are members of political parties and educated up to school certificate level.

Other members of the tribunal, Arum Ashom and Igho Braimoh agreed with the judgment delivered by Mr Abdullahi.

The tribunal is presently delivering judgment on the petition of Mr Rhodes-Vivour against Mr Sanwo-Olu.

