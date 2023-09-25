Obinna Aguocha, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of the Output of the Standing and Ad hoc Committees, has said it would conduct a thorough assessment of key government initiatives.

This, according to him, is to address gaps or inefficiencies in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/ Umuahia South of Abia State, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said the House would carry on its core legislative, representation and oversight functions, adding that the 10th Assembly is resolved to change the way things are done in the country.

He said the House would ensure assessment of the performance output of all ad hoc committees, against the backdrop of intended objectives and implementation timelines.

He said any hindrance to the efficient functioning of MDAs would be adequately addressed and removed.

He added that it would also ensure that committees followed the terms of reference under which they were set up.

Mr Aguocha said it would introduce quarterly reporting, public access to information and the use of technology to ensure that all processes are transparent and accountable.

(NAN)

