Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned the kidnapping of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, and former Chairman of the Ukum Local Government, Iorwashima Erukaa.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to the statement, while Mr Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home on Sunday, Mr Erukaa was abducted by gunmen on Saturday.

The governor, who described the act as barbaric and unacceptable, has directed security agencies to immediately commence operations to ensure the safe release of the duo, the statement said.

He called on the people to remain calm as his administration would do everything possible to make the state safe for all.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family of Erukaa but are yet to contact Abo’s family,” the statement stated.

NAN reports that several gunmen had stormed the commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam in Ukum and kidnapped him.

Witnesses told NAN that the kidnappers came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including his wife and children, to lie face down, and took away the victim.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled the commissioner to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles and sped away.

(NAN)

