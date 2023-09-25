The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has shut down the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in the state over indiscriminate waste disposal.

Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner of environment, made this known on Monday via his X handle.

“Following a series of unheeded warnings to markets in Lagos to shun filth and embrace proper environmental hygiene, @Lawma_gov has sealed Oyingbo and Alayabiagba Markets,” Mr Wahab posted.

The commissioner also listed other markets across the state that risk being shut down for improper waste disposal.

“Other markets that risk imminent shut-down for improper waste disposal and sundry environmental infractions include: Tejuosho Model Market Phase 1, Ladipo Market in Mushin, Anjorin Market, Irewolede Plank Market, Idi-Araba Obele Market, Oni Baba Market.

“Oba Morufu International Market, formerly known as Ejigbo Market, Ijora 7UP Market, Okeafa Plank Market, Ifelodun Fruit Market, Amukoko, among others,” he said.

