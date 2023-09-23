The House of Representatives says it will resume from its annual recess on Tuesday to continue the first legislative year of the 10th Assembly.

Yahaha Danzaria, the clerk of the house, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The 10th House proceeded on its annual recess on 27 July.

This followed a plenary session during which Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the leadership of the standing committees of the house.

Commenting on the resumption, Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the house and chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the 10th Assembly had been prolific.

He said since its inauguration, the house had recorded 470 bills, with all passing first reading, while four passed second reading.

He added that there had been 175 motions considered by the parliament.

He said in spite of the recess, it had continued to function, as various ad hoc committees continued to carry out their crucial mandates.

He said this had generated significant positive public interest.

Mr Rotimi said some of the key early developments expected on resumption was the conclusion of the work of all ad hoc committees and the submission of their reports.

He said this was for the consideration of the house in line with the directive of the speaker.

He said the house would get the final draft of its Legislative Agenda developed by the ad hoc committee, led by the Majority Leader, Julius Inhonvbere.

He said it would be considered and adopted by the house, adding that the draft agenda was developed following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.

Mr Rotimi also said that the membership of the standing committees would be announced and fully constituted.

(NAN)

