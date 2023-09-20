The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, says the forthcoming 2023 Independence Anniversary celebration is going to be low-key.

Mr Akume made this known in an interview with journalists shortly after paying a private visit to the Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

“We are fully prepared for celebration and for obvious reason it’s going to be low-key, but we are wishing Nigerians best of luck and we want to assure them that better days are coming

“There will not be a fantastic jamboree at the Eagles Square and all that locations. It is a time for reflection. It is a time for all of us to think very deeply on the journey forward

“Independence day is a very historic event in the history of any country and we in Nigeria are no exception,” he said.

He said the President Bola Tinubu administration was determined to ensure that it enhances the living standard of the Nigerian workers and create prosperity for all.

“It is not something that can be done overnight. This government came into being on May 29, and we have a tenure of four years. So it will be inappropriate to begin to judge us on the basis of a few months that we have spent in office.”

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on 1 October, 1960.

(NAN)

